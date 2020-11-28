Northern Cape men fined for medical equipment tender fraud

The Kimberley Magistrate’s Court has fined two Northern Cape men for medical equipment tender fraud.

Archibald Mojaki Seboko, 37, and Fako Jim Khanoka, 33, were among six people arrested in June 2018.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement the six people were arrested during a joint operation in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

“The arrest of the suspects follows allegations of gross irregularities in the awarding of various infrastructure tenders without following due processes between the years 2013 and 2016 at the Northern Cape Department of Health. At least R11 million was allegedly shared among six companies linked to the six suspects to procure medical equipment,” Mnisi said.

Both Seboko and Khanoka pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud and were handed fines of R30 000 and R40 000 respectively or jail terms, as well as suspended sentences.

