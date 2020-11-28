Cele calls on men to stop brutalising women, children after EC man allegedly hacks family to death

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on men to stop violence against women and children after an Eastern Cape man allegedly hacked his wife and five children to death with an axe.

According to police, the 34-year-old man has since been arrested.

“It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that those who carry out such gruesome acts are arrested and dealt with by the laws of this country,” Cele said in a statement.

“However, such arrests only come after the fact and in many instances, it is after lives are destroyed and lost. So I am making a call to men, I urge you all to stop brutalising and violating women and children… it’s that simple.”

The woman, 42, and her children, aged between six months and 10 years, were attacked with an axe, which authorities believe was the same weapon found at the crime scene.

“Police then cast their net wide to find the husband of the deceased mother who detectives thought could assist in their investigations. Within 24 hours after the heinous crime, police arrested the husband, a Zimbabwean national,” said police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

The man was reportedly in hiding at the time of his arrest and was allegedly preparing to flee the country.

