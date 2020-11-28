39-year-old man arrested for alleged murder of his 54-year-old partner

A 39-year-old man from Limpopo has been arrested for the alleged murder of his partner aged 54.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the alleged murder happened at Ga Motsepe section in Tafelkop Village.

“It is alleged that last night on Friday 27 November 2020, the victim’s brother found her sister lying in a pool of blood, severely injured on her face at the yard outside her room. Allegedly the brother broke open the burglar door to her room which was locked, but he was surprised when he found her boyfriend inside her room sleeping. The suspect then left the scene to his place.

“The police and emergency services were summoned to the scene and swiftly responded. On arrival, the woman was certified dead by the EMS and she was identified as Ivy Chikane.

“The Police started with the initial investigations which led to the arrest of the alleged boyfriend.

“The motive behind this killing is still not clear at this stage but domestic-related violence may not be ruled out,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe added that police investigations are ongoing and that the suspect is expected in court soon.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the alleged murder “as women and children are continuously harmed and killed by their loved ones or people who are supposed to protect them”.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.