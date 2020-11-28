Crime 28.11.2020 11:55 am

R8.7 million worth of mandrax seized in Cape Town

Citizen reporter
Police say the 47-year-old suspect who was arrested is expected in court on Monday.

A  joint operation by the Western Cape and Gauteng Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) resulted in the seizure of mandrax drugs with an estimated street value of R8.7 million.

Police spokesperson, Zinzi Hani this had dealt a blow to the illegal drug trade in the province.

Hani said the law enforcement agencies had received information about “an alleged parcel containing 250 000 mandrax tablets being delivered at the Cape Town Airport Industria from Germiston”.

“The team intercepted the vehicle transporting the consignment and further information led them to a residence in Bosbok Street, Parow. A search was conducted upon arrival and a 47-year-old was arrested.

“The suspect is due to appear at the Bellville Magistrate Court on Monday the 30th November 2020 for allegedly dealing in drugs,” Hani said.

The Hawks acting provincial head, Brigadier Ramovha has commended the team’s efforts in their fight against illegal drugs and the continuous dismantling of drug networks in the Western Cape.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

