Cele hails arrest of suspect in E Cape axe murder of mother, children

In what has been described as a bloody start to the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, the murder a 42-year-old mother and her children aged between six months and ten years old has shocked the country.

The family was attacked and killed with an axe, believed to be the same weapon found at the crime scene.

ALSO READ: Suspect nabbed after Eastern Cape mom and her five kids found dead

Police laucnhed an investigation to find the husband of the deceased mother, who detectives thought could assist in their investigations.

“Within 24 hours after the heinous crime, police arrested the husband, a Zimbabwean national. The 34-year-old man was in hiding at the time of his arrest and allegedly preparing to flee the country,” said Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.

“The Minister has applauded the swift detective work. He has also made a call to communities.”

“While it is the responsibility of the police to ensure that those who carry out such gruesome acts are arrested and dealt with by the laws of this country, however, such arrests only come after the fact and in many instances, it is after lives are destroyed and lost. So I am making a call to men, I urge you all to stop brutalising and violating women and children…it’s that simple.” Cele said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.