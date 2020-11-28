Manhunt launched for alleged murderer of cop who escaped from police cells

The police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from police cells after allegedly killing a warrant officer.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect allegedly killed a 57-year-old warrant officer on Friday at around 4.30pm “and then escaped” from the police in Mutale outside Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District.

“The deceased member routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times. The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole the money from the safe before escaping.

“The suspect, who was previously incarcerated on other crimes, was earlier today arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping and violation of a protection order,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the police have opened cases of murder, robbery and escaping from lawful custody.

“The police are calling on Nyadzani Muvhuso to avail himself at Mutale police station or any nearest police as it is believed he will be able to assist in the investigations,” Mojapelo said,

Police said anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel, Dr Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police. Any information received will be treated with confidentiality.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be immediately implemented to track down the suspect.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.