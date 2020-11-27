Senzo Meyiwa: ‘Real culprits are being protected,’ says an accused’s uncle

While AfriForum’s private prosecution unit believes that reasons given to it around how five men arrested for their involvement in the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa make sense, their families are not convinced.

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Hans Havenga on Friday.

They face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the contravention of Section 3 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (possession of firearm) and contravention of Section 90 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (possession of ammunition).

The men first appeared in October after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a breakthrough in the protracted cold case dating back to 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, actress and musician Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

Among those present in court on Friday was Sifiso Ntuli’s uncle, Scelo.

Speaking outside court, Scelo said while they were not going to say much on the case, they believed something was odd about it and “truth being hidden”.

The uncle said: “I won’t say much because we don’t walk around with [Sifiso] but we believe the truth is being hidden. We think there are some people being protected and we are not comfortable that those people who were present when the crime was committed, were not being implicated and questioned.”

He added that, according to information they knew about the case, one person was being sought – and now many people were being implicated, leaving them confused as to how their son got involved.

Scelo believed money was involved to “prevent the truth from coming up”.

“Sifiso is also not okay because he does not know why he was being accused, but I think more details will be revealed as the case goes on.”

He added that his only hope was for the person who pulled the trigger to be arrested one day so the case could be closed.

“It would be so sad if a wrong person would end up being arrested because they don’t have money. We are really hurt and we believe money is involved to hide other information,” Scelo said.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel said he had extensive briefings from police management and was happy with the information and how the accused were linked to the case.

“I understand it [how the accused are linked] and I think the only outstanding issue, as I am standing here is the mastermind. Really, it’s just the process to ensure that the mastermind appears before court,” he said.

Nel said he had thought there was enough information to arrest and charge the mastermind and was disappointed that they were still not being brought before the court.

Nel said: “But what I can reveal, is I have been briefed by the police [and] I have contact with the NPA. As I stand here, we have more evidence against the mastermind than we had last time. That’s a fact. The police uncovered more evidence so that makes the case for the arrest of the mastermind much stronger.”

