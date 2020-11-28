 
 
Cops under fire over truck attacks

The RDA’s chief executive, Gavin Kelly, said they knew beforehand the attacks would take place between Monday and Wednesday – and the violence indeed flared up.

Christelle du Toit
28 Nov 2020
05:15:06 AM
Cops under fire over truck attacks

Two trucks that were set on fire early Wednesday morning on the N12 between Kingsway and Pansy offramps in Ekurhuleni, 25 November 2020. Pictures Neil McCartney

The Road Freight Association (RFA) is asking tough questions of both the Presidency and the South African Police Service (Saps) about the wave of truck attacks and whether the police have sufficient crime prevention intelligence capabilities. The RDA’s chief executive, Gavin Kelly, said they knew beforehand the attacks would take place between Monday and Wednesday – and the violence indeed flared up. “We have been saying to the president, if this is really what’s going on, how come the Saps are not acting?” said Kelly. “We saw it on social media – one can assume the Saps has real intelligence...

