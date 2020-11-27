Suspect nabbed after Eastern Cape mom and her five kids found dead

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of an Eastern Cape mother and her five children.

This after six family members were found dead on Tuesday night at Dabekweni in Kwaaiman.

Following the discovery of the six bodies, the police in the province said they were looking for the husband of the 42-year-old mother as they believed he could assist in their investigations. The children were aged between six months and 10 years old.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said the police had found the husband – who is of Zimbabwean origin – and that he was assisting with the investigation.

Kinana said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday night in Ginsberg, King Williams Town.

“According to the reports, the investigators received information which led them to a flat allegedly belonging to a relative in Ginsberg where they found and arrested the 32-year-old male suspect who was in hiding.

“The suspect, who cannot be identified at this stage until his court appearance, had escaped from Dabekweni locality in Kwaaiman after the incident to find refuge in King Williams Town. Details on how he found his way to Ginsberg are still under investigation.

“The suspect is yet to be interviewed by the detectives in order to establish the comprehensive truth behind the tragic axe murders of his wife and five children. At the time of the arrest, the suspect is believed to have been preparing to flee South Africa back to his home country.”

Kinana said once the suspect was charged, he would appear at the Mqanduli Magistrate Court on Monday, 30 November.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

