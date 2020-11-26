Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Six years after suffering third degree burns over large parts of her face and body in an acid attack, Pontso Serumula’s life has finally returned to normal, with the addition of some activist duties, and a little more self-love thrown in the mix. On 14 April 2014, Serumula, from Thokoza in Ekurhuleni, was preparing for her night shift at work when she heard a knock at the door. On the other side was her husband, Given Serumula, who at the time had not been living at home for three months. The night before, Serumula had sat down her husband to...

Six years after suffering third degree burns over large parts of her face and body in an acid attack, Pontso Serumula’s life has finally returned to normal, with the addition of some activist duties, and a little more self-love thrown in the mix.

On 14 April 2014, Serumula, from Thokoza in Ekurhuleni, was preparing for her night shift at work when she heard a knock at the door. On the other side was her husband, Given Serumula, who at the time had not been living at home for three months. The night before, Serumula had sat down her husband to put an end to their abusive marriage of just over ten-years , which she described as abusive.

“I was telling him I want a divorce,” she explained.

“He was abusive. I remember in 2007 or 2008 he bit my tongue almost off. He was a very abusive person for years.”

She didn’t expect to see him again so soon after telling him she wants to end their marriage, and she definitely didn;t expect what happened after she let him into the house.

“When he got in the house, he had a bottle half-filled with a substance. I thought it was mageu. I then prepared my food to eat and as I was eating, he just grabbed my plate. I then gave him the plate and stood up. He picked up that bottle and I thought he was going to hit me since I was leaving… Instead of hitting me, he poured that substance on me.”

The substance turned out to be acid, and the mother of three suffered 55% burns to her upper body and face, turning her life completely on its head.

The attack left Serumula scarred and requiring nearly two years in hospital. Somehow though, she says she is almost glad it happened, as it allowed to her to finally feel free.

“The reason being that no one heard my cries or believed what was going on, and perceived him as someone who is peaceful, humble, and respectful. My cries fell on deaf ears… At least I got my freedom back.”

“Right now, my life is back to normal. I am living my life and doing things I never did before. I am more outgoing, and part of my therapy is to thank myself by taking a vacation every year and just taking care of myself.”

Serumula is now also a gender-based violence activist who encourages women to speak out.

“When you see famous people speak of GBV, it’s as if they are doing it for publicity. It doesn’t feel real. But if it is someone who lived it everyday, it feels closer to home and helps other women open up.”

She advises women to live their lives and seek independence, to avoid being stuck in abusive marriages from a young age.

“We got married as early as I was 19 years. But my advice is for young women to live their lives, be stable, have a career and when they are at that level, can get into marriage. But as soon as he shows signs of abuse, or hits you and then apologises, don’t think twice, just move out. Because not everyone survives. A lot don’t live to tell the tale.”

Her battle for recovery is still not completely over though, since she still wants justice and this might soon come as well. Her husband was charged with attempted murder for the attack, and the verdict in his trial is expected to be handed down on 8 December in the Palm Ridge magistrate court.

