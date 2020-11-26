 
 
Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Crime 24 mins ago

“As soon as he shows signs of abuse, or hits you and then apologises, don’t think twice, just move out,” is Pontsho Serumula’s message to women, after she spent six years recovering from allegedly having acid poured over her by her husband.

Rorisang Kgosana
26 Nov 2020
07:36:07 PM
Pontsho Serumula outside Palm Ridge Magistrate court in Thokoza on the East Rand, Johannesburg, 24 November 2020 Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Six years after suffering third degree burns over large parts of her face and body in an acid attack, Pontso Serumula’s life has finally returned to normal, with the addition of some activist duties, and a little more self-love thrown in the mix. On 14 April 2014, Serumula,  from Thokoza in Ekurhuleni, was preparing for her night shift at work when she heard a knock at the door. On the other side was her husband, Given Serumula, who at the time had not been living at home for three months. The night before, Serumula had sat down her husband to...

