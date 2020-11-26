KZN man who set house alight charged with toddler’s murder

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after allegedly dousing an Ezingoleni home in petrol and setting it alight, resulting in the death of a nearly two-year-old baby girl.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Thursday said the man, who is known to the victims from KwaNyuswa area, doused the house in petrol on Tuesday at 15.15pm when one of the victims was at home with her daughter and her granddaughter.

“The suspect had a five-litre container with petrol and he poured it all over the house where the victim was sitting with her family. He locked the house with the victims inside and set the room alight, however, they managed to escape with injuries.

“They were taken to hospital for medical attention. The 22-month-old granddaughter later passed away in hospital due to burn wounds that were sustained.”

Gwala said police had been called to the scene and that charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Ezinqoleni SAPS.

“The detectives initiated an investigation and the 24-year-old suspect later handed himself over to the police on the same day. He is expected to appear before the Izingolweni Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.”

