Ipid probe into cop after civilian killed in Mpumalanga

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as result of police action and discharge of firearm after a police officer shot one person dead while another landed in hospital due to sustained injuries.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the incident occurred in Mhluzi, Mpumalanga, earlier this month.

“It is alleged that there was fight in the tavern, police officers were called to resolve the matter of which they never arrived and the fight was resolved.

“Upon being called by the tavern owner, the police officer arrived at the tavern [but] the fight was already over. She allegedly proceeded to the deceased house then an altercation erupted between the police and the deceased.

ALSO READ: Ipid probe after metro cop shoots man dead during hijacking

“As alleged, the police officer fired shots at two people, the other one died at the scene whilst the other sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” Cola said in a statement.

Cola said that no arrests had been made as the investigations were ongoing.

“The Ipid attended the crime scene, processed it with exhibits being seized and key witnesses were identified.

“The directorate is continuing with the investigation of this incident, majority of witness statements have been acquired, attended the post mortem and the exhibits have been dispatched to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

“At this stage of the investigation process, no arrests have been effected until Ipid reaches an advanced stage of the investigations into the allegations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.