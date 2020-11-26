 
 
Trucks violence reeks of terrorism, xenophobia – expert

A worried President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the wave of brutal attacks on trucks on the country’s roads which has cost at least one driver his life.

Eric Naki
26 Nov 2020
05:00:14 AM
Trucks being torched in Heidelberg, 20 November 2020. Picture: Twitter/@FleetwatchCC

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement on Wednesday condemning the wave of attacks on trucks shows that government is worried about what has gone beyond mere protest and is becoming economic sabotage and terrorism. Some drivers were injured when their trucks were petrol bombed in Gauteng, following other attacks in KwaZulu-Natal. Police have made arrests and a driver died on Monday from injuries. Ramaphosa has set up an emergency task team of four ministers – Thulas Nxesi of employment and labour, Fikile Mbalula of transport, Aaron Motsoaledi of home affairs and Bheki Cele of the police – to give him an urgent...

