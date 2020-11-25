Cops hunt suspects who shot two men in Wendy House

Police are hunting for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his Wendy House in the north of Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said police were investigating a murder and attempted murder.

At around 2am on Tuesday, police were deployed to a scene after a murder was reported in Mooiplaats.

Makhubela said on the arrival at the plot, police identified a Wendy House where two men were shot earlier.

“One victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and the other man had been shot and injured and taken to hospital.”

It is believed the two were shot at in their sleep soon after midnight on Tuesday.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that they might have been shot through the window. The motive for the murder is unknown, but a neighbour’s observation is that one old model television and both victims’ phones were missing,” Makhubela said.

Farmers’ union Tau-SA safety committee chair Mort Mortazahn said according to their records, 337 farm attacks and 54 farm murders were reported from January until October.

Mortazahn said it was alarming compared to the farm attacks recorded at 419 in 2019 and 56 murders that year.

The attacks and murders for November and the festive season would be added to the total later.

“Farm attacks and farm murders have increased drastically,” said Mortazahn, adding that farm attacks and murders also have a negative impact on job creation, in the farming community.

“From 1990 until October this year, 5 687 attacks and 2 111 murders were reported,” he said.

Juan du Plessis, spokesman for GAC Risk Solutions, said there was a crime spike in smallholding areas in the north of Pretoria.

“More than 100 crime-related incidents were reported in the area for November,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.