Crime 24.11.2020 01:15 pm

Neighbour held following killing of three-year-old girl

Citizen reporter
Neighbour held following killing of three-year-old girl

Picture: iStock

Police said the suspect was hiding at a local farm when the community found him.

Police in Limpopo on Monday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a three-year-old child whose body was found dumped in a river.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday at around 1.30pm following the murder of the three-year-old on 17 November at Vingerkraal village in the Bela-Bela policing area.

Ngoepe said the suspect had been hiding at a local farm near the village before his arrest.

“The owner of the farm allegedly informed members of the community who immediately took the suspect to the bushes and severely assaulted him,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the suspect was “rescued from the angry mob” by police.

“It is alleged that the child’s mother left her [child] with a neighbour and to her surprise when she returned at about 2pm, the child was nowhere to be found.

“The police were summoned and the joint search operation with the community members was activated and the child was later found at about 8pm, the same day with open wounds on her body, dumped inside the river stream in this area.

“The suspect is expected to appear in Bela Bela Magistrate court soon facing a charge of murder. The police investigations are still underway.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

Education Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

Personal Finance Consumers warned of overspending on Black Friday, but will they listen?

Personal Finance What if your employer does not pay your bonus or 13th cheque this year?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition