Neighbour held following killing of three-year-old girl

Police in Limpopo on Monday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a three-year-old child whose body was found dumped in a river.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday at around 1.30pm following the murder of the three-year-old on 17 November at Vingerkraal village in the Bela-Bela policing area.

Ngoepe said the suspect had been hiding at a local farm near the village before his arrest.

“The owner of the farm allegedly informed members of the community who immediately took the suspect to the bushes and severely assaulted him,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the suspect was “rescued from the angry mob” by police.

“It is alleged that the child’s mother left her [child] with a neighbour and to her surprise when she returned at about 2pm, the child was nowhere to be found.

“The police were summoned and the joint search operation with the community members was activated and the child was later found at about 8pm, the same day with open wounds on her body, dumped inside the river stream in this area.

“The suspect is expected to appear in Bela Bela Magistrate court soon facing a charge of murder. The police investigations are still underway.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.