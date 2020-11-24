Limpopo couple’s badly decomposed bodies found in their house

The police in Letsitele have opened a case of inquest following the discovery of the bodies of a couple from Nkambako village.

The bodies of Phindile Rikhotso, 36, and Lucky Ramahlabane, 29, were found inside their bedroom on Monday, 23 November.

Police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe says the bodies were discovered by concerned relatives who had gone to the house to investigate after they had not been able to reach them via cellphone for several days.

“On arrival, they forced opened the door and then found the decomposed bodies of the couple lying on a bed.”

Ngoepe added that the cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by the postmortem examination that will still be conducted.

“The police have not ruled out domestic-related violence.”

Police investigations still continue.

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

