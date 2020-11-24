Crime 24.11.2020 11:06 am

Limpopo couple’s badly decomposed bodies found in their house

Review Online
Limpopo couple’s badly decomposed bodies found in their house

Photograph for illustrative purposes. Picture: File

Police investigations still continue.

The police in Letsitele have opened a case of inquest following the discovery of the bodies of a couple from Nkambako village.

The bodies of Phindile Rikhotso, 36, and Lucky Ramahlabane, 29, were found inside their bedroom on Monday, 23 November.

Police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe says the bodies were discovered by concerned relatives who had gone to the house to investigate after they had not been able to reach them via cellphone for several days.

“On arrival, they forced opened the door and then found the decomposed bodies of the couple lying on a bed.”

Ngoepe added that the cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by the postmortem examination that will still be conducted.

“The police have not ruled out domestic-related violence.”

Police investigations still continue.

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

Education Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

Personal Finance Consumers warned of overspending on Black Friday, but will they listen?

Personal Finance What if your employer does not pay your bonus or 13th cheque this year?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition