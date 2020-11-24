CIT robbery in front of Dobsonville police station is ‘fake news’, says SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng have dismissed as “fake news” social media posts suggesting that a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery took place in front of the Dobsonville police station.

#sapsHQ The South African Police Service has noted with concern the spread of false posts on social media suggesting that a #CIT robbery occurred in front of Dobsonville police station, Soweto. The SAPS categorically states that this is FAKE NEWS. NP https://t.co/N9bwMovNTM pic.twitter.com/RGu4bhS737 — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) November 24, 2020

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said an attempted CIT robbery was reported to have taken place in Dobsonville on Monday morning at around 9am.

“A security cash van was allegedly shot at by unknown suspects. The security officers retaliated. A police vehicle in the vicinity sustained bullet holes but no member was injured while a community member, a woman in her mid-20s, sustained a gunshot wound on her hand during the crossfire. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. No money was taken.

“The police arrested one suspect and recovered six rifles and ammunition as well as three vehicles. He will be appearing in court soon,” Muridili said.

Muridili said the SAPS 72-hour Activation Plan was immediately implemented following two CIT robberies on Monday morning resulting in the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of seven rifles and one handgun as well as four vehicles.

“In a separate incident, later in the day at about 11am, the police responded to a CIT robbery that occurred in Westonaria on Edward Street. A security officer had just collected cash from a store when he was shot at by an unknown suspect who grabbed the money back from the security officer and fled the scene on foot.

“The police recovered a handgun with ammunition and a vehicle with a rifle with ammunition inside a few meters away from the scene of the crime.

“Cash-in-transit robberies are a priority to the South African Police Service. The management of the SAPS is currently aligning plans to curb this crime to the Safer Festive Season Operations that are being rolled out nationally. Safer Festive Season Operations were launched in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State province on 30 October 2020. The operations focus on high visibility of members at crime hotspot areas.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects to call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 of to send tip-offs via MySAPS App.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

