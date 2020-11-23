 
 
Should (and could) rapists be castrated for their crimes?

Crime 2 hours ago

Civil rights group #NotInMyName has called for sex offenders’ genitals to be surgically removed, but legal and behavioural experts say this won’t solve the problem.

Rorisang Kgosana
23 Nov 2020
06:11:22 PM
Picture: iStock

Calls for criminals who raped children and the elderly to undergo surgical castration have been raised, following the rape of two young girls by a repeat offender in Pretoria last week. Civil rights group #NotInMyName believe losing their genitalia completely is the only suitable punishment for such heinous crimes, after the arrest of the alleged serial rapist, who lured two young girls to a hotel in Sunnyside where he proceeded to rape them. The 45-year-old accused, who is apparently related to one of the girls, took his victims from Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West to a bottle store, before they...

