MEC condemns ‘senseless’ murder of KZN induna

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the “senseless” murder of an induna from the Umkhanyakude district.

Hlomuka expressed his shock following Induna Prince Hlabisa’s “assassination” on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the police in KwaHlabisa were investigating a case of murder following 56-year-old Hlabisa’s murder at around 6pm on Sunday in the Qunwane area.

Gwala said it was alleged that Hlabisa was watching TV at his home “when an unknown man entered the house” and “without a word” fired shots at the induna and fled the scene.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

Hlomuka said the loss of the induna of the Matshamnyama Hlabisa Traditional Council was “yet another attack on the institution of traditional leadership” in the province “by forces that are hell-bent on undermining this important institution”.

Hlomuka called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for the culprits.

Hlomuka has also called upon members of the KwaHlabisa community to come forward with any information that could assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending those responsible.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

