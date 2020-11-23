Crime 23.11.2020 01:11 pm

Man nabbed in attempted Soweto CIT heist

Citizen reporter
Man nabbed in attempted Soweto CIT heist

Failed CIT robbery in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Two motor vehicles and four rifles were recovered after the failed cash-in-transit robbery.

One suspect was arrested on Monday, 23 November, after a failed cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Forbes Street in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It was alleged that suspects attempted to rob the CIT truck in the area. However, the driver and crew managed to flee for safety to the Dobsonville police station.

Shots were fired as the police pursued the suspects, with one suspect being arrested while two motor vehicles and four rifles were recovered in the process.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition