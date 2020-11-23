Man nabbed in attempted Soweto CIT heist

One suspect was arrested on Monday, 23 November, after a failed cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Forbes Street in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It was alleged that suspects attempted to rob the CIT truck in the area. However, the driver and crew managed to flee for safety to the Dobsonville police station.

Shots were fired as the police pursued the suspects, with one suspect being arrested while two motor vehicles and four rifles were recovered in the process.

ARMED ROBBERY FAIL : DOBSONVILLE. SOWETO. COJ. GP. MONEY TRUCK ROBBERY FAILED. CREW OF AV SOUGHT REFUGE AT LOCAL SAPS. PERPS PURSUED BY SAPS & JMPD. SHOOTOUT. 1 PERP ARRESTED. 2 MV’S SEIZED & 4 RIFLES SEIZED IN FORBES STR. MEADOWLANDS OUTSIDE KKS FAST FOODS. pic.twitter.com/DYGRwjnZhK — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 23, 2020

MONEY TRUCK ROBBERS TAKEDOWN SCENE IN MEADOWLANDS. pic.twitter.com/M8KLMMWTrC — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 23, 2020

