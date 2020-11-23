Grade 10 pupil nabbed in Johannesburg for gun possession

Police in Johannesburg arrested a 17-year-old male for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the corner of Wanderers and De Villiers streets on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said following the arrest, the suspect was taken to a place of safety because of his age.

“Police were busy with their stop and search operations when they received information about suspicious three males standing in the above mentioned streets. They searched them and recovered an unlicensed firearm with no serial number and live rounds from one of the males.

“The suspect informed the police that his uncle gave him a firearm. The firearm will be sent to ballistics testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes,” Mbele said.

Mbele said police investigations were ongoing and that the suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Johannesburg Central Station commander, Brigadier Tony Perumal commended the good working relationship between the police and the community.

He encouraged the community to be always on alert and not to hesitate to contact the police if they saw suspicious people or vehicles.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.