Crime 23.11.2020 08:25 am

Teenage boy arrested for allegedly stabbing 76-year-old relative to death

News24 Wire
Teenage boy arrested for allegedly stabbing 76-year-old relative to death

Picture for illustration: iStock

The teenager was arrested a few hours after the case was reported.

Cape Town police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman from Manenberg.

The boy is believed to be related to the victim.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the woman’s body was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Manenberg. Her son discovered her body.

“According to our reports, the half-naked body was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. We’ve opened a case of murder for further investigation,” Van Wyk said.

The teenager was arrested a few hours after the case was reported. According to Van Wyk, he will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition