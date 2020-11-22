Gauteng motorists should expect more roadblocks, stop and searches

The office of the Acting Provincial Commissioner in Gauteng has warned Gauteng motorists to expect more roadblocks, stop and searches, and raiding of liquor outlets as the safer festive season operations unfold.

This after police nabbed more than 1,200 people in Gauteng since Friday. Out of these, more than 150 were for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

198 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, rape, truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicle, dealing in dagga, driving while under the influence of alcohol and assault.

More than 417 suspects were nabbed by the police in Tshwane for committing offences that include murder, fraud, armed robbery, rape, house breaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property, reckless and negligent driving, theft of motor vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs and undocumented immigrants.

In Mabopane, four cars were impounded as they had no valid papers, and through preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles were reported to be stolen and hijacked.

Operations also took place in Johannesburg and Soweto where more than 310 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs, amongst other crimes.

Police in West Rand and Sedibeng arrested more than 270 suspects for crimes ranging from murder, rape, house breaking, house robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol, business robbery, business burglary, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, dealing in dagga and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

All arrested suspects will appear before different magistrate courts in Gauteng in due course.

“By these arrests, Gauteng police are sending a strong warning to those who would undermine the rule of law this festive season and that it will have no mercy with those who drink and drive,” said spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

