Two Fidelity employees arrested for allegedly tipping off Soshanguve CIT robbers

Two Fidelity employees have been arrested for allegedly tipping off cash-in-transit robbers. The two were arrested on Friday after allegedly being positively linked to an armed robbery.

According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the suspects – aged 30 and 39 – allegedly provided crucial information while working for Fidelity, regarding the cash distribution vehicles movements which subsequently led to excessive cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng.

“A joint operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Tactical Management Operational Services (TOMS) and Crime Intelligence Unit yielded good results leading to the effective arrest of two men alleged to be involved in a cash-in-transit robbery perpetrated in Soshanguve, in October last year.

“The investigation team followed up on intelligence about the suspects, former Fidelity personnel, for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery at Batho Shopping Centre in Soshanguve, October last year,” said Mulamu.

A firearm and ammunition were seized for further investigation.

They are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Regional Court on Monday.

