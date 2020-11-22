Crime 22.11.2020 11:03 am

Suspects who allegedly impersonated Hawks officials arrested

Citizen reporter
Suspects who allegedly impersonated Hawks officials arrested

File Image: DCPI.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were not Hawks members, and were in possession of fraudulent documents containing the Hawks logo. 

Two suspects alleged to have impersonated Hawks members were arrested on Saturday. 

A complainant alerted the Hawks after one of the suspects called the victim, and introduced himself as a member of the Hawks stationed in Mpumalanga. 

The complainant is the director of a company awarded a Covid-19 personal protective equipment tender in the province. 

The suspect allegedly told the victim he was investigating a case of corruption against him, and demanded a R50,000 bribe to squash the docket. 

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the two suspects immediately after they received R20,000, police said. 

Investigations revealed that the suspects were not Hawks members, and were in possession of fraudulent documents containing the Hawks logo. 

Both will appear in the Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they face charges relating to corruption and impersonating police officials. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition