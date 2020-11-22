Crime 22.11.2020 07:15 am

Cape Town mom shot dead while waiting for taxi after work

News24 WIre
Cape Town mom shot dead while waiting for taxi after work

File image for illustration: iStock

The woman was shot after being approached by a man who demanded her cellphone. She handed it over, and was shot.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was robbed of her phone and shot dead in Elsies River, Cape Town, shortly after 06:00 on Friday.

Bonteheuwel ward councilor Angus McKenzie said Lauren Dryden had just finished a nightshift and was waiting for an Uber.

A man approached her and demanded her cellphone.

“Once the phone was taken, a firearm was drawn and Lauren was shot,” McKenzie said in a statement.

He added the RCL employee had recently applied to the special City of Cape Town and German Funding Corporation Covid Relief fund for financial support for her two young children.

The funding was approved on the day she was killed.

McKenzie welcomed the news of the arrest, and commended Bonteheuwel residents for helping with information leading to it.

“The people of Bonteheuwel will oppose bail, we refuse to have such an individual as part of our community. He does not represent who we are.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts worked at the scene on Kinghall Avenue in Epping 2, Elsies River, to look for clues.

The man who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition