Suspects arrested for murder of 90-year-old woman during house robbery

Two suspects were arrested on Thursday, in connection with the murder of an elderly woman, and the attempted murder of her blind son, during a house robbery.

The robbery took place at the 90-year-old woman’s home at Marobala village in Polokwane last Saturday.

She and her 71-year-old son were asleep when the suspects forcefully entered the home and demanded money from the woman. They assaulted and stabbed both victims several times with a sharp object before fleeing.

Police and emergency services declared the woman dead at the scene, and her son was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Cases of house robbery, murder and attempted murder were opened by police, after which operation Tshwara tsotsi was activated, to track down the suspects.

The operation comprised of the Capricorn tracing team and crime intelligence unit, and Sebayeng detectives.

A tip-off from members of the community led authorities to a local tavern, where the suspects were positively linked to the case and arrested.

They were expected to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Compiled by Nica Richards

