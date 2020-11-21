Crime 21.11.2020 05:29 pm

Western Cape police sergeant arrested for alleged corruption

The man was arrested after the Western Cape’s anti-corruption unit conducted an operation at Belville South SAPS.

A Bellville South sergeant attached to the Belville South visible policing unit was arrested on Friday evening, on charges of corruption. 

The Western Cape’s anti-corruption unit conducted an operation at Belville South SAPS, with an agent approaching the sergeant, asking to take dagga and a cellphone to a prisoner in the cells. 

He was ‘bribed’ with R300 for his services. After accepting the money, he was arrested. The dagga, cellphone and marked money was found in his possession. 

The 37-year-old is due to appear in the Belville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. 

