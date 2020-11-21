Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder of young son

A 26-year-old man from the Northern Cape was on Friday sentenced to 10 years behind bars, after being found guilty for the attempted murder of his young son.

In January, a concerned community member called police in Kimberley and lodged a child abuse complaint.

The six-year-old boy was found with multiple injuries on his back, face and neck, after being choked with a chain and assaulted with a belt by his father.

The mother of the young boy admitted she too had been beaten, and was living in fear of the accused.

The man was subsequently arrested, and sentenced in the Galeshewe Regional Court ten months later.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Aretha Claasen, was applauded for his meticulous work by provincial head for the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), Brigadier Nicky Mills.

Mills also thanked the observant community members for supporting police in the fight against crime.

“It is our priority as the police, especially the FCS Unit, to ensure that those who abuse children and women face jail time,” Mills said.

Compiled by Nica Richards

