Hawks arrest Limpopo man who allegedly tried to bribe cop

A Limpopo man has been arrested for corruption after he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer to get out of a drunk-driving charge.

The man, 29, was arrested by the Hawks on Friday after he allegedly tried to pay a Seshego police officer R1,500.

“The suspect allegedly approached a police officer from Seshego police station, who is investigating a case of drunk-driving against him, and offered a R1 500 gratification in order to derail the investigation,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The police officer reported the matter – and the man was arrested at the police station after he handed over the money. He is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.