R2 million dagga plantation found in upmarket Durban neighbourhood

News24 Wire
Dagga plants. Photo: Supplied.

Two people, aged 25 and 30, were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.

Police have discovered a dagga lab, including product valued at R2 million, at a home in Umhlanga, Durban.

In a statement on Friday, police said they received information about illegal activities taking place on the premises, which they raided on Thursday.

“Upon searching the premises, police uncovered a dagga lab. A total of 400 dagga plants, large quantities of dried cannabis, cannabis oils that were ready for distribution, as well as equipment for manufacturing and processing cannabis were seized by police,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the suspects were also found in possession of an illegal firearm and 28 rounds of ammunition.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

