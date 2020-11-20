Crime 20.11.2020 06:59 pm

Cape Town woman robbed, killed while waiting for Uber

News24 Wire
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie identified the woman as Lauren Braiden – a mother of two.

A 31-year-old woman has been murdered after she was robbed while waiting for transport home in Epping 2, Elsies River on Friday.

It’s alleged that the woman was waiting for an Uber to take her home after she had finished her night shift, when unknown suspects robbed and shot her.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the incident happened at about 06.09am, on Kinghall Avenue.

“My deepest sympathy is extended to her fiancé Ashley, her children and family,” he said.

“I have spoken to Ashley this morning and will be supporting the family through this difficult time,” added McKenzie.

No arrests had been made, however, a case of murder was opened for investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

