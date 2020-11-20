Suspects nabbed for murder of 90-year-old woman

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 90-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 71-year-old blind son.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two suspects are aged 33 and 37 and were arrested on Thursday following an alleged house robbery on Saturday, 14 November, at Marobala Village outside Mankweng.

“The victims were allegedly sleeping when two suspects forcefully entered inside the house and demanded money from the elderly woman. In the process, they assaulted and stabbed both victims several times with a sharp instrument before they fled the scene.

“Police and the Medical Emergency Services [EMS] were called to the scene and declared the woman dead on the scene. Her son was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Police opened cases of house robbery, murder and attempted murder. An intelligence-driven joint operation Tshwara tsotsi was then activated to track down the suspects, comprising of the Capricorn tracing team and Crime Intelligence Unit joined by the Sebayeng detectives.

“The suspects were arrested at the local tavern following a positive tip-off from members of the community and they were positively linked to the incident,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday.

Limpopo police’s Major General Christine Moralakadi applauded the police for the swift arrests.

Moralakadi further praised members of the community for providing the police with quality and valuable information which played a major role in the arrests.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

