Four bodies found in five days

The discovery of a decomposed body floating in a dam in Nellmapius on Wednesday afternoon makes it the fourth body to be retrieved by the Tshwane diving team over the past five days.Silverton police spokesperson Warrant Officer Isaac Mcunu said an anonymous source reported the body at around 12:00.

“We are investigating an inquest docket,” he said.

Four other bodies were recovered by the diving team since Sunday throughout Tshwane.

On Tuesday, Rekord reported on a body that was retrieved by the team in a dam on a smallholding close to Kiewiet Road in the north of Pretoria.

On Sunday morning, a body was recovered by the team at Bronkhorstspruit Dam on the nature conservation side.

Reportedly, the man drowned on Thursday 12 November as he was laying illegal fishing nets when his canoe overturned.

Later that same day, Sinoville police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said that community members discovered another body.

Van Dyk said that community members made the gruesome discovery while taking a shortcut through a field.

“The body must have been there for days as it was difficult to identify the man due to the state of decomposition,” he said.

Earlier this year, Gauteng police investigated multiple cases of murder after several bodies were discovered across the province in a matter of days.

A body of a woman whose face was burnt beyond recognition, was found lying on a street in Mayfield, in June.

She had burn marks on her face and chest, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi.

There was no ash next to her body, which “indicates that she was murdered and burnt somewhere and dumped where she was found in a small street in Mayfield Extension 1,” said Ubisi at the time.

The incident came hours after it was reported the bodies of a woman and a man, understood to be mother and son, were found with stab wounds to the neck and head in a maize field in Benoni.

They were also believed to have been killed somewhere else and dumped in the field, according to the police.

In Orange Farm, Gauteng, a women’s body was found alongside the Golden Highway days later, on the same day a three-year-old girl’s body was found dumped in the same area.

Additional reporting, News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.