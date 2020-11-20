Trucks torched in Heidelberg ‘economic terror’

An incident that has been described as a “terror attack against truckers” saw a number of vehicles torched late on Thursday night.

Reports indicate that as many as 15 trucks were torched in the Heidelberg area, on the N3, R103, R23 and R505.

Anarchy on N3, R103, R23 & R550 freeways with multiple trucks (20…) being petrol bombed. This is Economic Terrorism & a threat to the livelihood of all South Africans – unacceptable & must stop pic.twitter.com/3z1lv5MB0g — Chris Hunsinger ???????? (@CHunsingerMP) November 20, 2020

Fleetwatch magazine reported on Friday that around 20 trucks were destroyed, and that the attack was well coordinated, with attacks starting around the same time, just after 10pm on Thursday.

Delays were expected on the N3 in Heidelberg as cleanup and recovery operations get underway. Traffic is being diverted via the R103.

It’s thought the trucks were transporting consumable goods and building materials.

eNCA reported that the trucks were petrol bombed by the occupants of a number of vehicles, and that one suspect has been taken in for questioning.

It is believed one of the suspects was using a Toyota Quantum to force trucks to slow down, before petrol bombing them.

One person has been arrested for the burning of trucks last night. The thugs were using a Toyota quantum to force trucks to slow down before petrol bombing them. We hope more arrests are made. pic.twitter.com/9PSV7RyatE — SALTruckers (@SALTruckers) November 20, 2020

Some said the incident pointed towards a war being declared against truck drivers, while others branded the actions as anarchy.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

