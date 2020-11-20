Crime 20.11.2020 09:21 am

Trucks torched in Heidelberg ‘economic terror’

Citizen reporter
Trucks torched in Heidelberg ‘economic terror’

Charred debris from Thursday night's 'attack' on truckers. Picture: Twitter/@GTP_Traffstats

It is believed one of the suspects was using a Toyota Quantum to force trucks to slow down, before petrol bombing them. 

An incident that has been described as a “terror attack against truckers” saw a number of vehicles torched late on Thursday night. 

Trucks being torched in Heidelberg. Picture: Twitter/@FleetwatchCC

Reports indicate that as many as 15 trucks were torched in the Heidelberg area, on the N3, R103, R23 and R505. 

Fleetwatch magazine reported on Friday that around 20 trucks were destroyed, and that the attack was well coordinated, with attacks starting around the same time, just after 10pm on Thursday. 

Delays were expected on the N3 in Heidelberg as cleanup and recovery operations get underway. Traffic is being diverted via the R103. 

It’s thought the trucks were transporting consumable goods and building materials.

The burnt out shell of a truck with the goods it was transporting. Picture: Twitter/@FleetwatchCC

eNCA reported that the trucks were petrol bombed by the occupants of a number of vehicles, and that one suspect has been taken in for questioning. 

It is believed one of the suspects was using a Toyota Quantum to force trucks to slow down, before petrol bombing them. 

Some said the incident pointed towards a war being declared against truck drivers, while others branded the actions as anarchy. 

Police were not immediately available for comment. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition