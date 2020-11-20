Limpopo woman and alleged lover arrested in connection with husband’s murder

A Polokwane woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband on Wednesday.

In April, Archibald Manaka, 43, was stabbed to death in his home in Seshego in what the police believed was a robbery.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the deceased’s wife reported that three unknown suspects forcefully entered the house, attacked her husband and took an undisclosed amount of money, a laptop and fled the scene,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The woman, 38, her alleged boyfriend, 27, and a third person were arrested on Wednesday night in Namakgale, Phalaborwa, and in Moletjie, Seshego.

The motive behind the murder is unknown, however, the police believe the “very complicated case” is as a result of a domestic dispute.

The trio is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, perjury, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of Disaster Act.

