Man arrested while trying to cross into SA with explosives

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the Beitbridge border post in the early hours of Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle explosives into the country.

The man was driving a truck and stopped at the border post, which connects South Africa to Zimbabwe, at around 1am, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Police officers and members of the Musina Bomb Disposal Unit found 115 units of blasting cartridges and 100 units of explosives accessories in the vehicle.

“He was arrested immediately. The suspect was reportedly travelling from Zimbabwe to Alberton in the Gauteng province,” said Ngoepe.

“The origin of the explosives and motive is not known at this stage, however, police investigations are continuing.”

The man is set to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of the possession of explosive materials.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.