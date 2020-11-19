Crime 19.11.2020 04:58 pm

Mandrax lab raided in Soweto, drugs worth R640k seized

Citizen reporter
Mandrax tablets. Picture: ANA

Police say the three arrested suspects will face charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs. 

The police have uncovered a major mandrax laboratory in a house on Apricot Street in Protea Glen, Soweto,

Three suspects arrested on Thursday and were expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday following the discovery of the laboratory, which led to mandrax being seized by the police.

Police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The drugs seized during the raid are believed to be worth over R640,000.”

Hani said the arrested suspects were aged between 35 and 43 and would face charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

“The multidisciplinary team had searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when the team swooped, seizing a large amount of mandrax tablets, other chemicals and equipment. All three suspect were arrested on the property.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

