KZN man murdered for R100, 18-year-old suspect arrested

An 18-year-old murder suspect is due to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death over R100.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Eshowe police responded to a murder scene in the Mbomboshane area in Eshowe on Tuesday at around 13:00.

“On arrival, police were informed that a 35-year-old man had a quarrel with the suspect over an amount of R100. The suspect allegedly stabbed the man in the left upper shoulder before fleeing the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene,” Mbele said.

“Eshowe police officers traced the suspect and he was found in the Mbomboshane area where he was hiding. A murder weapon was also found in his possession. He was arrested and charged with murder.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the swift arrest.

