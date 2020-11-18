Don’t fall for ‘cheap electricity’ scam, Eskom warns

A scam purporting to sell “cheap electricity vouchers” has resulted in Eskom being inundated with calls to investigate.

According to a statement issued by the power utility on Wednesday, the scam was advertised on social media sites through promotions.

#Eskom #MediaStatement Eskom warns the public against electricity voucher scams promoted on Social Media pic.twitter.com/iFduTk1KLW — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2020

The scam involves duping people into paying for “cheap electricity” through electronic funds transfers. Shortly after the purchase is made, the scammers disappear.

Eskom confirmed it was scaling up investigative efforts, and had engaged with “several law enforcement agencies” to track, trace and prosecute the “unscrupulous” scammers.

“We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay,” Eskom security general manager advocate Karen Pillay said.

Eskom added that customers should only purchase prepaid electricity vouchers from registered vendors.

Customers should report illegal activity by calling Eskom’s toll-free reporting line, on 0800 11 27 22.

Compiled by Nica Richards

