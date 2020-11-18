‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

The net has closed in on Sonnet-Mari Brand, the alleged bogus cardiologist who ran two practices and conducted home visits in Springs.

Police have confirmed that statements have been taken from some of her “patients”, who raised the alarm about Brand’s alleged activities, including claims that she was a consulting specialist at the Far East Rand Hospital.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said Brand, 35, was arrested following information received by the SA Police Service’s Crime Intelligence Unit, working with the Health Professions Council of SA.

“The information was that she was registered with the council and subsequently that she was not a doctor or had any qualifications for what she claimed to be. Police information is that she was using someone else’s practice number,” he said.

Ramphora said they were talking to Brand’s “patients” and had called for more people who consulted or were treated by her to give statements.

According to Ramphora, Brand was arrested last month, charged with contravening sections 17(1)(a) and 40 of the Health Professions Act, and subsequently released on R4 000 bail.

However, she did not arrive at the Springs Magistrate’s Court for her next appearance and Magistrate Jaco du Plessis issued a warrant for her arrest.

Brand then handed herself over to police and her bail was revoked, with police telling the court that she used the practice number of another doctor with the same surname and had previous convictions of fraud and theft in Brackenfell and Bellville.

According to the Springs Advertiser, investigating officer Sergeant Leah Mtsweni testified that one of the patients she allegedly treated had to have a leg amputated due to complications.

The council has urged healthcare sector employers to ensure healthcare practitioners employed at their institutions are registered. But fake doctors have seemingly managed to breach checks and balances, with 23-year-old Nokwanda Ndlovu posing as a medical student at various public healthcare facilities around the province from November 2017 to December 2019.

