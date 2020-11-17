Soshanguve church members robbed at gunpoint

Rietgat police are investigating a case of business robbery after three armed men stormed a church in Block Y Soshanguve and robbed the congregation on Sunday.

Captain Stephen Maluleka said the incident happened on Sunday, while church members were performing rehearsals.

“They were ordered at gunpoint to lie down on the floor. The robbers took four cellphones, a music system, a keyboard and an amplifier.”

Maluleka said the attackers fled the scene in a white Toyota Quantum.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking members of the community who might have information that may lead to the arrest of these criminals to contact them on their Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or Rietgat SAPS 012-432-7806/7 My SAPS App.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

