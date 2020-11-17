North West man who reported wife missing nabbed for her murder

A man from Mooinooi in North West has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, who he had reported missing earlier.

Sicelo Gumede (34) remains in custody and will appear in court again on 26 November for a formal bail application.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, his 31-year-old wife Zanele’s body was spotted on the side of Lonrho Drive in Mooinooi by a passerby at about 7am on Friday. The passerby immediately informed the police.

“[Her] body was allegedly found with multiple stab wounds while her throat was slit with an unknown object. Emergency medical and rescue services officials were called and declared Zanele dead on the scene,” Myburgh said.

According to Myburgh, Rustenburg police arrived on the scene with the husband who earlier reported his wife missing. He identified the deceased as his wife.

After a thorough police investigation, Sicelo was arrested and charged with murder. The motive was yet to be determined and the investigation into the matter has continued.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.