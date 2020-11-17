Reward offered for info about killing of Limpopo councillors

A reward of R750,000 for information on the killing of two councillors in the province as well as members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) is still on offer by Limpopo police.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the two councillors from the Mogalakwena Local Municipality – 54-year-old Valtyn Kekana and 32-year-old Ralph Kanyane – were allegedly gunned down by an unknown suspect on 23 July 2019 at about 1.55pm.

“The deceased were apparently seated in a vehicle when the gunman approached and, at point-blank range, immediately started firing shots at them. They both died at the scene. The assailant allegedly fled from the scene on foot.

“Meanwhile, a combined reward of R500 000, being R250 000 each, is still offered for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the killing of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union members in the Vhembe district, Ronald Mani and Timson Musetsho Tshimangadzo [Tshililo], who were allegedly shot and killed by the unknown assailants at Itsani and Makwarela villages on the 4th and 30th of January 2019, respectively,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the police were still appealing to anyone with valuable information that could assist in apprehending the suspects involved in these matters to contact Brigadier James Espach on 082 576 0753 or Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501. Alternatively, they may call 0860010111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.

“Callers may choose to remain anonymous and confidentiality for any information received will be guaranteed. The police investigations and manhunt are still underway.”

