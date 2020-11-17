Hitchhiker allegedly steals man’s gun, shoots him dead at Mpumalanga petrol station

A man who stopped at a petrol station to buy fast food was shot dead, allegedly by a hitchhiker, in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

According to police, the hitchhiker stole his firearm and shot him next to the petrol station in White River.

Andrew Thulare, 46, and his brother picked up the hitchhiker.

“The driver is said to have hidden the firearm in his car but the man… saw where it was,” police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“Thulare and his brother stopped for a break at a restaurant next to a fuel station and left the other man in the car.”

The man then allegedly stole the firearm and ran away.

Thulare realised that his firearm was missing and pursued the man, who allegedly turned around and shot him before fleeing.

“Security forces… gave chase and cornered the suspect,” Mdhluli said.

Thulare was certified dead at the scene.

According to Mdhluli, the 34-year-old man was expected to appear in the White River Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He has been charged with murder, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a firearm.

In a separate incident, a 66-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 49-year-old man in the face in Concordia, Nababeep in the Northern Cape at around 10:00 on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, the motive for the shooting is unknown, but police investigations are continuing.

“Police arrested the suspect hours later and he should be appearing in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court soon. Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant John Rosenberg on 027 713 1000,” Kock said. News24

