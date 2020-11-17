Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly shooting woman after quarrel

A 43-year-old man from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 34-year-old woman on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, the suspect allegedly visited the victim on Friday at Ndakeni Locality, Ngcingwane Village, in Dutywa. He slept over.

“On Saturday at about 08:50, the two had a quarrel and the suspect allegedly drew his firearm and shot the woman several times. She succumbed to the bullet wounds,” Tonjeni said.

The man was arrested in Butterworth on Saturday and his firearm was confiscated. He was expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the Dutywa police for their swift action in arresting the man.

“Police condemn the brutal murder of the defenceless women and children by senseless men who were supposed to protect them,” he said.

