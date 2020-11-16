Two rhinos killed, dehorned in Hoedspruit

Two rhinos were shot dead and stripped of their horns in Hoedspruit on Monday, Limpopo police said.

The carcasses of the white rhinos were found with bullet wounds on a game reserve outside Phalaborwa, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“This discovery was made during intensified patrols in various parts of this game reserve after gunshots were heard last night,” she said.

The suspects were unknown at this stage and no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this crime, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Johan Chomse on 063 316 9809, or Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524.

They could also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station, or by using the My SAPS app.

