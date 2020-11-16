Durban city manager nabbed for violating bail conditions

eThekwini Municipality city manager Sipho Nzuza has been arrested by the Hawks for violating his bail conditions.

Nzuza was out on R50,000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption in connection with the irregular 2017 Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract of more than R430 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said Nzuza was on Monday expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges of contravening his bail conditions, which were set out when he was arrested on the 10 March.

Mogale said Nzuza’s bail conditions stated specifically:

That the accused may not contact or communicate in any way, whether directly or indirectly with witnesses relating to the audit trail of the DSW-eThekwini Tender;

Refrain from involvement with the disciplinary processes of officials charged in relation to this investigation;

Not participate directly or influence in any tender process during the duration of the investigation, and further that his powers as an accounting officer in relation to tender processes must be delegated in terms of Section 79 read with 77, section 106 of MFMA 56 OF 2003.

“The [Hawks] National Clean AUDIT Task Team deployed in KwaZulu Natal became aware that Nzuza was placed on special leave by the eThekwini Municipality and that upon his return from a leave of absence, he engaged in certain actions which were in breach of his bail conditions. The team immediately initiated investigations into this matter which amounted to conduct which clearly indicated that Nzuza violated the bail conditions issued to him.

“The charges preferred at this stage relating to the matter are fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act [MFMA], contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and Contravention of the Local Government Municipal Act.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.