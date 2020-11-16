Limpopo woman allegedly ‘chops’ partner several times in infidelity row

The police in Lulekani near Phalaborwa, arrested the 34-year-old woman on Saturday, for the murder of a man, 45, believed to be her boyfriend.

According to a statement issued by Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe, neighbours of the deceased found him inside his house in Steve Biko section on Saturday morning.

“He was unconscious and had open wounds on his body. He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the matter was reported to the police. The man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

Ngoepe added that preliminary information indicated that the couple were reportedly involved in a violent altercation the night before.

“During the incident the deceased had sustained multiple injuries and the accused had reportedly fled the scene leaving the deceased lying in a pool of blood,” Ngoepe explained.

The accused was arrested later that day and positively linked to the murder.

Meanwhile in Tzaneen, a 49-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her partner, aged 30. The incident happened in Marironi village, Bolobedu South, at around 10pm on Saturday.

Ngoepe explained that the deceased had reportedly arrived home and accused the female suspect of being unfaithful.

“It is alleged that the couple got into an argument and that the woman used a sharp instrument and ‘chopped the deceased several times’.

The police were notified about the incident and arrived at the scene together with Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The man was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics and the accused arrested on the spot. Ngoepe said that the motives behind the both incidents are still under police investigations but that domestic violence has not been ruled out. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned these incidents and called on communities, especially the leaders and churches, to assist couples who are experiencing domestic related problems. This article was republished from Review Online with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.