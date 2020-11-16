More than 1800 suspects nabbed in Limpopo crime blitz

Police in Limpopo arrested 1849 suspects during joint operations which were conducted across the province over the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said among the suspects – apprehended for various offences including rape, murder, business robbery, possession of illicit cigarettes, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition – were 617 illegal immigrants.

“The operations comprised of the crime prevention members, K9 Unit, the crime intelligence unit, border policing, the Limpopo highway patrol team and detectives with the support from the provincial and municipal traffic officers, were conducted through activities including the stop and searches, roadblocks and tracing of wanted suspects which covered all the districts and the Beitbridge port of entry,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said items confiscated during these operations include the following:

16 firearms

1 rifle

6 suspected stolen motor vehicles

10 cellphones

474,714 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes

66 dangerous weapons

3466 grams of dagga

101 dagga plants

1 gram of Nyaope

55 knives,

2000 litres of liquor

cash

“In addition, 2031 fines were issued for contravention of the Road Traffic Act. 68 shebeens were closed, 34,575 people were searched and 20,052 motor vehicles were searched,” Ngoepe said.

The origin of some of the recovered items, like motor vehicles and firearms, was still being determined by police, Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has praised members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their continuous commitment in the fight against all sorts of criminal activities in the province.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

